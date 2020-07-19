PM Modi assures support to Assam in dealing flood disaster

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood disaster, which has claimed 81 lives and affected over 54 lakh in 30 districts. PM Narendra Modi spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal about the flood situation in the state and expressed unity with the people. He also enquired about the Corona virus situation and the ongoing efforts to soak the raging blaze at the Oil India's Baghjan gas well.

On reacting to this, Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi took stock of the contemporary situation regarding Assam Floods 2020, Covid-19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning. Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state."

At least 18 people have died in the current wave of flood in Assam. While 81 people died after drowning in flood water, 26 others have died in landslide incidents in the state. A total of 107 people lost their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state.

Two persons drowned in Barpeta district and one in South Salmara district on Saturday. The state government has so far distributed 99,176 quintals of rice, 19,397 quintals of dal, and 173,006 litres of mustard oil as relief material to people affected by the flood.

Over 200 embankments, 167 bridges, culverts, over 1600 roads across the state have damaged in 30 districts of the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also instructed all ministers of the state government and MLAs to help the flood affected people in their respective districts.