PM Modi breaks 11-day fast after Pran Pratishtha of temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after concluding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals in Ayodhya on Monday.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after concluding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals in Ayodhya on Monday.

He took a sip of ‘charnamrit’ to break his fast.

The charnamrit has five main ingredients -- yogurt (dahi), milk, honey, tulsi (Indian holy basil), and ghee.

The Prime Minister had undertaken a rigorous 11-day fast ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

During this period, he only drank coconut water and slept on the floor.

