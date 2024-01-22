Live
Just In
PM Modi breaks 11-day fast after Pran Pratishtha of temple
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after concluding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals in Ayodhya on Monday.
He took a sip of ‘charnamrit’ to break his fast.
The charnamrit has five main ingredients -- yogurt (dahi), milk, honey, tulsi (Indian holy basil), and ghee.
The Prime Minister had undertaken a rigorous 11-day fast ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
During this period, he only drank coconut water and slept on the floor.
