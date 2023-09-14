PM Modi, Ministers extend Hindi Diwas greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, on Thursday greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.





मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि हिन्दी भाषा राष्ट्रीय एकता और सद्भावना की डोर को निरंतर मजबूत करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2023

"Best wishes to all my family members on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. I wish that Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill," the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly twitter).





‘हिंदी दिवस’ के अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ।



दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत की भाषाओं की विविधता को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोने का नाम 'हिंदी' है। स्वतंत्रता आन्दोलन से लेकर आजतक देश को एकसूत्र में बाँधने में हिंदी की महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही है। आइए, ‘हिंदी दिवस’ के अवसर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2023

Extending his warm wishes, Home Minister Shah in a message said, "India has been a country of diverse languages. Hindi unites the diversity of languages in the world's largest democracy. Hindi has been a democratic language. It has honoured different Indian languages and dialects as well as many global languages and adopted their vocabularies, sentences and grammar rules."

He said the Hindi language played an unprecedented role in uniting the country during the difficult days of Independence movement, adding it instilled a feeling of unity in a country divided into many languages and dialects.

"Hindi, as a language of communication, played an important role in carrying forward the freedom struggle from East to West and North to South in the country," Shah added.





हिन्दी दिवस की सभी हिन्दी प्रेमियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। हिन्दी भारत में भावात्मक एकता, परस्पर सौहार्द और सद्भावना को मज़बूत करने का माध्यम होने के साथ-साथ एक लोकप्रिय संपर्क भाषा भी है।



भारत ही नहीं विश्व के कई देशों में हिन्दी की लोकप्रियता बढ़ी है। हिन्दी और… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X, "My best wishes on Hindi Diwas. Apart from being a medium to strengthen emotional unity and mutual harmony, Hindi is also a popular communication language.

"The popularity of Hindi has increased not only in India but in many countries of the world," he said.





हिंदी, हमारे विविधतापूर्ण समाज को एकसूत्र में पिरोने के साथ हमारी भावनाओं की प्रबल संवाहक है। शास्त्र, साहित्य के माध्यम से अभिव्यक्त होकर राष्ट्र के उत्कर्ष में सदैव अग्रणी भूमिका निभाई है।



'हिंदी दिवस' के अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



हम सभी राजभाषा हिंदी सहित देश की… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2023

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also took to X and wrote, "Hearty greetings to all on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Let us take a pledge for the progress of all the languages."