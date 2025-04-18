PM Modi pays tribute to Chandrashekhar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former PM Chandrashekhar on his birth anniversary, saying that he always kept national interest paramount in his politics.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late leader, PM Modi posted on his X handle that he is remembered for his efforts for social harmony and nation-building.

“Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar ji on his birth anniversary. He always kept national interest paramount in his politics. His efforts for social harmony and nation-building will always be remembered,” wrote PM Modi on his X handle.

He also posted two pictures of the late leader.

Paying his tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Chandrashekhar was a strong voice of the oppressed and deprived, a popular politician and a nationalist thinker. CM Yogi wrote on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated as), “A humble tribute to the strong voice of the oppressed and deprived, popular politician and nationalist thinker, former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar ji, on his birth anniversary! His commitment towards nation-building, social justice and public welfare is a guiding light for all of us.”

Chandrashekhar was born on July 1, 1927, in the village of Ibrahimpatti in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. He was attracted to politics right from his student days and was known as a firebrand leader with revolutionary fervour.