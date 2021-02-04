PM Modi releases postage stamp to mark beginning of centenary celebrations of Chauri Chaura incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a postage stamp dedicated to mark the beginning of centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. Addressing the people at the event in Chauri-Chaura, Prime Minister Modi said, "Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people."

"It is unfortunate that martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. Although, they have not been given significance in pages of history but their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us," he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government have started in all 75 districts of the state this morning.