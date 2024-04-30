PM Modi targets Pawar on farmers’ plight, neglect of irrigation sector

Malshiras (Solapur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack against NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar without naming him, saying that he had taken an oath to end drought from Madha region 15 years ago but failed and the people from Madha, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions continue to reel under acute water scarcity.

“The leader who has failed to fulfil his promise, has no guts to contest from Madha constituency. The same leader has deceived the people,” PM Modi claimed.

The PM was speaking at a rally in Malshiras while campaigning for BJP nominee Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar who is fighting against NCP(SP) candidate Dhairyasheel Mane from Madha constituency.

“When a big leader of Maharashtra was the agriculture minister, he did not give an adequate price to sugarcane farmers. I was tired of sending letters in the interest of sugarcane farmers during his tenure but nothing happened,’’ claimed PM Modi.

However, he said that during the BJP’s 10 year rule at the Centre, the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) given to sugarcane farmers increased substantially.

“During his tenure as the agriculture minister no efforts were made to increase the FRP which was at that time Rs 200 per quintal and was increased to Rs 350 per quintal during our rule,” he added.

“The leader from Maharashtra was the agriculture minister but why could he not waive the income tax imposed on the sugar mills? We did it. We gave a boost to ethanol production that helped the sugarcane farmers to get additional Rs 70,000 crore,” he said.

PM Modi said the government has been focussing on the implementation of irrigation schemes across the country, especially those which were suspended by the Congress during its term.

“Nearly 63 schemes out of 100 irrigation schemes have been completed in the country while the balance will be finished soon. Our government has provided piped water to more than 11 crore households in the last five years. Micro irrigation has doubled in the last 10 years. My aim is that farmers and agriculture should benefit from these schemes,” he noted.

PM Modi said the Ministry of Cooperation was created to strengthen cooperatives in rural areas.

In 2019, about 10,000 Farmers Producers Organisations were established and they have been expanded to undertake online sales.

“To enable the small farmers to store foodgrains, the foodgrain storage scheme has been launched. Onion farmers will also benefit from it. The government has also announced its commitment to help potato, onion and tomato farmers,” he added.