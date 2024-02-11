PM Modi to distribute over 1 lakh appointment letters on Feb 12 under 'Rozgar Mela'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits, across various government departments, on January 12 (Monday).

The appointment letters will be handed over to new recruits, under 'Rozgar Mela', at 10:30 a.m. via video conferencing.

Rozgar Mela, a major focus of the Modi government for according highest priority to employment generation, will be organized at 47 different locations across the country.

The newly recruited people, who will get appointment letters on Monday, will join various ministries and departments under Central and state governments.

"The new appointees will have get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format," said a government release.

For the unversed, Rozgar Mela is one of the mega initiatives of the Modi government, under which a major thrust is given on employment generation across all government departments.

Besides handing over appointment letters, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of Integrated Complex named Karmayogi Bhavan in the national capital.

"This complex will promote collaboration and synergy amongst various pillars of Mission Karmayogi," said the government statement.