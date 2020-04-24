PM Modi To Interact With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold another meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. The interaction which is likely to take place via videoconference might involve the discussion of a financial package during the current lockdown, which could be a bigger stimulus than the one which was announced earlier.

After PM Modi's previous meeting with finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a financial package of Rs. 176 crore was announced, providing economic relief to several marginalised segments of society severely impact by the lockdown nationwide imposed in view of the Coronavirus crisis .

Apart from the financial relief package that is likely to be on the agenda, other issues likely to come up for discussion include reviving the economy. The discussion could include sectors like real estate, automobile, construction, and other critical areas where work could be resumed in Green zones.

The key interaction between PM Modi and the Finance Minister comes as the clock keeps ticking to the May 3 deadline of the ongoing lockdown. Based on his discussion with the Finance Minister and after taking the relevant inputs on various key matters, PM Modi would take the exit strategy proposal forward.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with chief ministers of all states and Union Territories on Monday, April 27. This interaction would is likely to throw up various proposals for relaxation of lockdown norms, if not complete lifting of the current lockdown measures. As things stand, very few states can support a total lifting of the lockdown given the Coronavirus scenario in the country.