Live
- Patidar has done well over the years; doubt whether he will play tomorrow, says Anil Kumble
- GITAM Sheds Light on PCOS, PCOD on National Girl Child Day
- Lalu claims Kanshi Ram awakened Dalits, Mayawati drowned them
- How can you not accept Parliament amendment, SC asks Centre in AMU minority status case
- Bengal school jobs case: WBSSC draws Calcutta HC’s ire over repeated mistakes
- Centre notifies appointment of Karnataka HC Chief Justice as SC judge
- Maha CM, Deputy CMs & other leaders to visit Ayodhya in early Feb
- PM Modi to welcome French President Macron in Jaipur
- Danone India Announces the launch of AptaGrow for modern mothers of Hyderabad, Redefining Toddler Nutrition Category
- Navy's ammunition cum torpedo cum missile barge - LSAM 19 launched
Just In
PM Modi to launch seven projects in Goa on Feb 6
Prime Minister Narendra is scheduled to visit the coastal state on February 6 to launch various projects.
Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra modi is scheduled to visit the coastal state on February 6 to launch various projects.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister will attend the India Energy Week programme in South Goa besides launching various projects.
Sawant said that a total of seven projects will be launched by the Prime Minister.
“PM Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of National Institute of Technology at Cuncolim, Indian Institute of Watersports in Donapula, Navy College at Betim, Solid Waste Management Plant at Curchorem besides laying the foundation for a ropeway project at Reis Magos Fort, 100 MLD plant at Salaulim dam and 3D building at Patto Plaza in Panaji,” Sawant said.
The CM also said that ‘PM Beneficiaries’ will be felicitated during the programme which will take place in Margao, South Goa. The inaugurations will be done virtually.