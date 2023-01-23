PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on Jan 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on January 28 for the 1111th birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Devnarayan, the deity of Gurjar community.

According to a BJP Rajasthan source, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Rajasthan tour on January 28, will visit Malaseri in Bhilwara district. The PM will attend a programme on the 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, the deity of the Gurjar community. Malaseri is the birth place of Lord Devanarayan. And this is where the PM's programme is proposed."

"PM Modi will stay from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 a.m., i.e., for 2 hours. During this, he will visit Lord Devnarayan at Malaseri Dungri. He will also address the gathering of about 2,00,000 people to be organised there," the source added.

The Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan this year. The discussions in the political corridors have intensified regarding PM Modi's visit to the Gurjar-dominated area. Political experts believe that this visit of PM Modi is a part of the exercise of gaining political mileage. The Gurjar community has a huge vote bank in Rajasthan.

Gurjars hold the electoral key in about 12 Lok Sabha constituencies and around 45 Assembly seats. The BJP has only one MP out of 25, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, from this community. At present, it is believed that this community is not with the BJP due to the activeness of Gurjar leaders in the Congress.

Keeping this in mind, to come to power, the BJP is trying to woo the Gurjar voters in its favour. It is believed that PM Modi's visit to Mewar will affect many districts of Rajasthan as well as the Gurjar community across the country.