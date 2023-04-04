PM Narendra Modi Amd Other Leaaders Extended Greetings On Mahavir Jayanti

On Mahavir Jayanti, a day that commemorates the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in extending greetings to those in attendance. He explained that today is a unique occasion on which we remember Bhagwan Mahavir's great teachings. He demonstrated how to create an orderly, harmonious, and affluent community.



Through Twiiter, he wrote that "Today is a special day, when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden."





Today is a special day, when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/OKZ5yqZmyo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2023





In addition, President Drouapadi Murmu sent greetings to the Jain community and urged everyone to aspire to Lord Mahavir's way of compassion, sincerity, and nonviolence. She mentioned that Lord Mahavir taught the teachings of humanity by teaching truth, non-violence and non-violence. Along with her, Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on Mahavir Jayanti.

During Mahavir Jayanti, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wished the populace a happy holiday. He emphasised the need for individuals to remember and follow the three A's of ahimsa.

Meanwhile, this is one of the most significant religious celebrations for the Jain community is Mahavir Jayanti, which honours the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. On this day, religious processions (rath yatra) are performed. Flags are flown outside of Jain temples, and the destitute and underprivileged are given donations.