PM Narenra Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on September 14

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14 and lay the foundation stone and dedicate several projects in the poll-bound states.

During his visit in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore including ‘Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery’ and 10 new industrial projects across the state, as per the communiqué issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

“The state of the art Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, and will produce about 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are a vital component for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others.

“This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector,” it said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ten projects namely ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam, and six new industrial areas across the state.

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister during his visit Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh later in the day, will dedicate to nation important rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore besides laying the foundation stone of ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chattisgarh and also distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards.

“The projects include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, third rail line between Champa to Jamga, third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur and MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system connecting Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS). The rail projects will provide impetus to socioeconomic development by facilitating movement of passengers as well as freight traffic in the region,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 50 bedded ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chattisgarh. “The nine critical care blocks will be built under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar and Raigarh Districts, at a total cost of more than Rs 210 crore,” the PMO statement said. Notably, Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held later this year.