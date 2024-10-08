PM pens garba song 'Aavati Kalay' to honour Goddess Durga

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Goddess Durga by penning a ‘special garba’ song as a tribute to the divine feminine energy celebrated during Navratri.

Titled ‘Aavati Kalay’, the garba song reflects the power and grace of Maa Durga, resonating with the spirit of devotion and joy that defines the festival.

Taking to X, Modi expressed his sentiments during the auspicious occasion of Navratri, stating, “It is the auspicious time of Navratri, and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga.

This spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us”. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Purva Mantri, an emerging and talented singer, for her soulful rendition of the song. Garba, a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, is performed as an ode to Goddess Amba, especially during the nine-night festival of Navratri.



Notably, in December 2023, Garba was officially recognised on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity, marking its global cultural significance. This personal contribution by Modi came after his earlier Navratri greetings to the nation on October 3.