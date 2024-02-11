  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

PM to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It would be the prime minister's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, announcing the trip.

Modi and Al Nahyan will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said. "The prime minister will also meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister and defence minister of the UAE," the MEA said. "At his invitation, the prime minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as the guest of honour and deliver a special keynote address at the summit," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Modi will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, adding he will also be addressing the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports City. "India and UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic linkages," the MEA said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X