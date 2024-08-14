Police conducts mock drills with short-range weapons

New Delhi: Over 600 Delhi Police personnel of the northeast district on Tuesday practised firing with short-range weapons at the police shooting range here ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, officials said.



A total of 681 police personnel, who practised firing with short-range weapons, will be deployed at different strategic locations in Delhi, said a senior police officer, adding all the police personnel are combat-ready and can deal with any untoward condition.

The officer further said that they have already intensified night patrolling in the border areas.

“Multi-layered barricading was installed at Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders.

SHOs are instructed to check all the vehicles and their owners’ documents entering the national capital,” he added. On the occasion of the Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

“Security has been beefed up in the national capital and deployment of over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations,” said the officer.

About 161 field functionaries of the Women and Child Development Ministry from all over the country have been invited as special guests to witness the Independence Day ceremony.

According to an official statement, the chosen women workers of Anganwadis, Sakhi one-stop centres, Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units have been invited as special guests. These workers have been invited in recognition of their efforts towards empowering women and children from across the country and ensuring last-mile delivery of essential services.