Police piecing together evidence in Pitabas murder

Berhampur: Ina dramatic turn in the cold-blooded assassination of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, Berhampur police detained six persons for intense interrogation, marking a crucial phase in the investigation into one of South Odisha’s most sensational contract killings.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the investigators have retrieved over 60 CCTV footage, piecing together the final moments of Panda’s fateful journey from his SNT Chamber to his Baikuntha Nagar residence.

“Several people had met Pitabas on his way home. We have interrogated more than 50 persons, including his close associates and local shopkeepers, to trace the pattern of movement and motives behind those meetings,” the SP said.

Among the findings, a luxury car trailing Panda’s vehicle has become a vital clue. The car and its owner have been traced and questioned. “We are probing why the vehicle followed him, who were inside, and where were they heading,” said Vivek, asserting that no lead will be left unexplored until absolute clarity is achieved.

Police have sent the bullet retrieved from Panda’s body to ballistic experts for forensic analysis to ascertain the calibre, while the postmortem report is awaited. “Scientific teams have unearthed significant evidence, and we are examining all suspicious movements,” the SP affirmed, hinting at “major progress” while maintaining confidentiality due to the sensitivity of the case.

The assailant, dressed in a white shirt and helmet, reportedly escaped on a motorcycle towards Lochapada after firing the fatal shot. The attackers are believed to have approached Baikuntha Nagar from Aska Road First Gate, executing a meticulously planned operation.

A veteran lawyer and respected social figure, Pitabas Panda was once a Congress stalwart before joining the BJP ahead of the last general elections. His killing has exposed the dark undercurrents of crime and rivalry that plague the city’s calm surface.

Earlier, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena visited Panda’s residence at Baikuntha Nagar, met the bereaved family and paid floral tribute to the departed soul. He expressed sorrow over the demise of Panda, known for his integrity and public service.