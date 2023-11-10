Political speculation swirls as Pawar clan reunites for birthday feast in Pune

Pune: Political speculation suddenly erupted as Pune's famed Pawar clan reunited for the birthday of industrialist Prataprao Pawar at his home in Baner here on Friday afternoon.

Prataprao Pawar is the younger brother of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, who was there to wish him along with his daughter and NCP Working President Supriya Sule, MP.

Also present was breakaway NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit A. Pawar and other family members at the family reunion.

The Pawar siblings’ sister Saroj Patil later said that it was a family gathering for the dual celebrations of Diwali and the birthday of her brother Prataprao and there were no political discussions.

She said that this reunion happened after a long time and it was very nice to have all the brothers, sisters, their children and other relatives spending some time together – without any politics. Interestingly, after the lunch, Ajit Pawar left for New Delhi by a private aircraft and is likely to call on Bharatiya Janata Party leaders there later in the evening.

Nevertheless, the Pawar family get-together sparked political gossip as Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar – who broke off from the NCP in July - are engaged in a bitter duel to control the party’s name and ‘Clock’ symbol before the Election Commission.