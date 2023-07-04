Praful Patel appoints Sunil Tatkare as NCP chief

Mumbai: Soon after being removed as NCP working president, Praful Patel on Monday evening announced the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare as the party's state unit chief, replacing Jayant Patil, and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar as its legislature wing leader.

Praful Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP who was named NCP working president last month, told a press conference here he had informed Jayant Patil to hand over the charge to Tatkare. Patel said Ajit Pawar will be the NCP's legislature party leader. "Today (Monday) is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar continues to bless us," said Patel.

