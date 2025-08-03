Prajwal Revanna assigned prisoner number after life sentence in rape case

Prisoner number 15528, Prajwal Revanna, appeared visibly stressed and wept spending the first night in the jail after being sentenced to life in a rape case on Saturday, authorities have said.

A day after being sentenced in the rape case, the suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was assigned the prisoner number at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central prison, jail authorities said on Sunday.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, spent his first night in jail following Saturday's court verdict that found him guilty and awarded life term in the case. He was reportedly in tears and appeared visibly distressed.

Prison doctors assessed his health late on Saturday night to ensure his medical condition was stable.

"He broke down during the medical check-up and expressed his anguish to the staff," a senior official said.

Prajwal has reportedly informed the staff that he has approached the High Court challenging the conviction.

The former MP is currently lodged in a high-security cell and is being provided enhanced security.

According to prison officials, the standard dress code for convicts is being followed, and he will be required to wear the uniform given to prisoners.

He was allotted the Prisoner number 15528 on Sunday morning, they added.

Prajwal was on Saturday sentenced to prison term for the remainder of his life, while the court slapped an overall fine of Rs 11.50 lakh on him, directing that Rs 11.25 lakh be paid to the victim, a domestic help of the family of the accused.

A court here had convicted Prajwal Revanna (34) in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases against him.

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat pronounced the verdict on Saturday, after convicting Prajwal a day earlier.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a domestic help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura.

She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

Prajwal was booked under sections 376(2)(k) (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC, and Section 66E (violation of privacy) of the IT Act, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the case.

The court sentenced Prajwal Revanna to imprisonment for life and imposed Rs 5 lakh as fine, under section 376(2)(k), and imprisonment for life which shall mean remainder of natural life along with Rs 5 lakh fine under section 376(2)(n).

He has been also sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years and Rs 25,000 fine under section 354A, rigorous imprisonment for 7 years and Rs 50,000 fine under section 354B, rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and Rs 25,000 fine under section 354C.

A two year RI has also been given to Prajwal, with a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 506, imprisonment of 3 yrs and fine of Rs 25,000 under section 201, and imprisonment of 3 yrs and fine of Rs 25,000 under section 66 E of IT Act.