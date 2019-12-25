President, PM Modi greet nation on Christmas

New Delhi:President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders who greeted the nation on Wednesday on Christmas.

The President tweeted: "Merry Christmas to all fellow citizens and especially to our Christian brothers and sisters in India and abroad. This is a day to renew our commitment to values of compassion, love, fraternity. May Jesus Christ bless us all with happiness and joy."

On the eve of Christmas, Kovind in his message to the nation had said that we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, whose life has been an inspiration to the humanity to follow the message of love, compassion and fraternity.

"Today, when the world finds itself tormented by strife, hatred and violence, his words and deeds have the power to heal wounds and show the way out. Let us today reaffirm our resolve to walk on the path he has shown and create a kinder and more egalitarian society," Kovind said.

Modi said the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world and it is a day to remember Christ with immense joy.

"Merry Christmas! We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised the spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering. His teachings inspire millions across the world," Modi tweeted.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for peace for all.

"Merry Christmas. May God shower his choicest blessings on all. May there be peace, love and happiness everywhere," Kejriwal tweeted.