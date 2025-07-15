Prez appoints Governors for Haryana, Goa, LG for Ladakh

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday announced the appointment of new Governors for Goa and Haryana, along with a Lieutenant Governor for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement announcing the appointment of Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governors of Haryana and Goa, respectively. For Ladakh, the President announced the appointment of former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta as the LG, the statement said. According to the statement, all the appointments will take effect from the date when the appointees assume their offices.

Meanwhile, President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) from the office of the LG of Ladakh.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju, former Union Civil Aviation Minister and TDP leader, will succeed PS Sreedharan Pillai as the Governor of Goa.

Reacting to the appointment of Raju, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said: "Heartiest congratulations to Raju on his appointment as the Governor of Goa.

This is a moment of great pride for the people of our state. I sincerely thank the President, PM Modi, and the Union Cabinet for bestowing upon him this honour. I wish Raju a successful and fulfilling tenure in this esteemed role".

The next Governor of Haryana, on the other hand, comes from an academic background. Prof Ghosh is a respected academic and political thinker.

Belonging to West Bengal, he has been the chief of the party's state unit and has also fought an election on the BJP ticket in the past.

Ladakh LG-designate Kavinder Gupta was the Deputy to Mehbooba Mufti in a PDP-BJP coalition government.