Prime Minister Naremdra Modi Inaugurates Global Investors Summit In Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 was inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From February 10–12, 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit will take place. Several ministers from the Union are anticipated to attend the three-day event, along with a number of other prominent business leaders.



PM Modi welcomed all attendees to the summit and said that Uttar Pradesh is renowned for its stability, law and order, and good governance. It is the government of Uttar Pradesh's premier investment summit. Policymakers, business titans, academics, think tanks, and world leaders will all gather at the summit to discuss commercial prospects and form alliances. He mentioned that in addition to changing its infrastructure, UP has modified its "Soch and Approach" to make doing business easier. It is fueling New India's expansion. Every sector, from connection to electricity, has seen advancements. The state is seeing holistic growth.

Not only honorable Chief Minister but on this auspicious occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel of Uttar Pradesh, and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were also present. Furthermore, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of the Reliance Group, is also present at the Lucknow Global Investors Summit.