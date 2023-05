Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred highest honours of Fiji, PNG

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in a rare recognition for a non-resident in the two Pacific Island nations.

Modi was in Papua New Guinea on Sunday on his maiden visit to the country to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific Island countries to boost bilateral ties.

In a special ceremony at the Government House, Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, conferred Prime Minister Modi with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. This is the highest civilian award in the country and recipients of the award are titled “Chief”, it said.

“Unprecedented honour for India as Papua New Guinea confers their highest award to PM Modi,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to Prime Minister Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. Very few non-residents of PNG have received this award, including former US President Bill Clinton, it said.

“Humbled by the gesture of Papua New Guinea of conferring me with the Companion of the Order of Logohu. Gratitude to Governor General Sir Bob Dadae for presenting the award. This is a great recognition of India and the accomplishments of our people,” the PM tweeted.

“An honour emblematic of the depth of India-Papua New Guinea relationship,” the MEA tweeted.

This comes immediately after Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also conferred the country’s highest award to Modi. “Big honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the generations of the Fiji-Indian community, who have played a key role in the special and enduring bond between the two countries, the MEA said on Twitter.