Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Lays Foundation for Nagpur Airport Upgradation and Modernization: GMR Airports to Lead Transformation Aligned with India’s Aviation Growth Vision

Nagpur: GMR Airports Limited (GAL) has officially embarked on the transformation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, a key initiative that underscores the Government of India’s vision for robust infrastructure development in the aviation sector. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi graced the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgradation and modernization of the airport, marking a historic step towards modernizing this strategic aviation hub in Central India.

The ceremony, held with much enthusiasm, was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Shri CP Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra; Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Shri Murlidhar Mohol, Hon'ble Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Corporation, Government of India; Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Shri Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In line with the Government of India’s vision for strengthening the aviation infrastructure, this project aims to enhance connectivity, support economic growth, and boost India’s status as a global aviation hub. Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the event reflects the national importance of the project, which aligns with India's broader efforts to develop world-class airports and expand the aviation sector's capacity to meet rising demand.

GMR Airports Limited (GAL), will lead the transformation of Nagpur’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport into a world-class facility. The project is part of India’s larger vision to elevate the country’s aviation infrastructure to global standards, ensuring seamless connectivity and supporting the growth of regional economies.

Strategically located in Central India, Nagpur serves as a critical hub for both passenger and cargo traffic, playing a pivotal role in regional connectivity. GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is embarking on a plan for phased development that will enhance the airport’s ultimate capacity to 30 million passengers annually, positioning it as a key airport. This transformation is set to not only enhance connectivity within the Vidarbha region but also strengthen its economic infrastructure. GAL’s commitment to modernising and expanding the airport includes a 2 significant boost in cargo handling capabilities – increasing the capacity to 20,000 metric tons.

This development will establish Nagpur as a logistics hub, driving regional trade and fueling economic growth across Central India.

The first phase of this transformation includes enhancing the passenger terminal capacity to 4 million passengers annually. This ambitious project will also involve upgrading existing infrastructure, building a modern cargo terminal, and improving airside facilities with a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower. Another significant milestone was achieved on Tuesday as GMR Nagpur International Airport Ltd. (GNIAL, a 100% subsidiary of GAL) and MIHAN India Limited executed the concession agreement for the project.

Mr. G B S Raju, Business Chairman – Airports, GMR Group, emphasized GAL’s commitment to world-class standards. He said, "With our proven track record of transforming aviation infrastructure in India and overseas, GMR is committed to delivering a world-class airport at Nagpur. The airport will serve as a global gateway, reflecting Nagpur’s status as an emerging economic hub. This development aligns with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to drive India’s aviation growth and the Government of Maharashtra's commitment to building world-class infrastructure. The Nagpur Airport project is expected not only to improve connectivity, passenger experience and set new benchmarks in India’s aviation sector but also become the economic growth engine for the state of Maharashtra.”

With a track record of transforming airports into world-class aviation hubs, GMR Airports has successfully managed major airport projects in India and abroad. GAL’s efforts in Nagpur reflect its expertise and commitment to enhancing both passenger and cargo operations, bolstering the economic potential of Nagpur as a dynamic center for commerce and connectivity.

About GMR Airports Limited (Formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited) GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name “GMR AERO”, it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL.

As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services. Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-in-class real estate developments in South Asia. GAL operates India's largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region.

GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience. Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third largest in the world). 3 As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 121 million passengers in FY24 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax. With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa and Medan airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece, and the brownfield airport in Nagpur (Maharashtra).

GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports.

Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and ParisOrly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports in France and abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernising its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million.

