Priyanka Gandhi doubles down with 'Bangla' bag, after 'Palestine' row

New Delhi: ‘Bag politics’ is hot in Delhi now, as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stirred a major controversy on Monday by carrying a bag to Parliament featuring ‘Palestine’ word. On Tuesday, she had another quote written on her bag: “Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians," a move aimed at drawing attention to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh since the ouster of ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The Congress leader appeared to double down, arriving with the ‘Bangla bag’ highlighting the plight of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Priyanka Gandhi's "bag move" inspired other Opposition MPs to carry similar bags and protest in unison. In her address during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha the other day, Priyanka Gandhi called upon the government to raise the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. She urged the Centre to engage diplomatically with Dhaka to ensure the safety of Hindus and Christians.

“The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. We should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain,” the Opposition MP said. This intervention comes on the heels of another stormy episode in Parliament where Priyanka Gandhi’s choice of accessories became a point of political debate. Her handbag from the previous day, with “Palestine” inscribed on it alongside a watermelon, a widely recognised symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause had triggered sharp reactions from the ruling BJP.

When questioned about the controversy over her “Palestine” bag, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the BJP’s criticism. “Who is going to decide what clothes I wear now? Who is going to decide that? That’s typical patriarchy that you decide what women wear also. I don’t subscribe to that. I will wear what I want,” she said.

“I have said many times what my beliefs are regarding this. If you look at my Twitter handle, all my comments are over there.”

The visit by Palestinian Embassy representative Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer to her residence a day before added to the BJP’s accusations of “communal posturing.”

Several BJP leaders seized on the issue, framing it as an attempt to prioritise foreign concerns over domestic issues. “Was the bag a statement? Why has she kept mum on issues of Bangladeshi Hindus? It is a big question mark,” Thakur told the media. “It is an Indian Parliament. MPs are elected here from across the country to try and raise the concerns of 140 crore Indians. First, it was Asaduddin Owaisi who raised a ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan, and now it is Priyanka Gandhi who brought a Palestine bag to Parliament.”

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, accused the Wayanad MP of “communal virtue signalling” under the guise of countering patriarchy. “At the end of this Parliament session, observe a two-minute silence for everyone in the Congress who believed Priyanka Vadra was the solution. Sporting a bag in support of Palestine in Parliament is crass communal posturing,” Malviya posted on X.