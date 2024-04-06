Live
Prostate cancer cases to double between 2020-40
Highlights
New Delhi: Prostate cancer cases worldwide are projected to more than double and deaths to increase by 85 per cent between 2020 and 2040, with low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) likely to bear the "overwhelming brunt" of this spike, according to The Lancet Commission on prostate cancer.
The surge in cases is "inevitable", with actual numbers likely to be much higher because of under-diagnosis and missed opportunities for data collection in LMICs, researchers said. They said ageing populations and improving life expectancy will lead to more cases of prostate cancer in older men.
