Protests erupt in Jodhpur over Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on Rana Sanga

Jodhpur: Protests erupted in Jodhpur on Monday against Samajwadi Party MP, Ramji Lal Suman’s controversial remarks in Parliament, where he referred to 16th Century Rajput king Rana Sanga as a "traitor."

Members of the Marwar Rajput Samaj submitted a memorandum addressed to the Vice President of India through the District Collector, demanding Suman’s expulsion from Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Hanuman Singh Khagta, President of the Rajput Marwar Samaj, condemned Suman’s remarks. “It is unfortunate to make such comments about Rana Sanga, who protected the culture of Hindustan and Sanatan,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, Khagta remarked, “They wear red caps and make false statements. If Rana Sanga had not defended the motherland, they might be wearing green caps today instead of red. He sacrificed his life to protect our nation’s honour."

Khagta demanded that Suman issue an apology in Parliament and withdraw his statement. "If the Samajwadi Party leaders do not know history, they should not comment on it. If he does not apologise, we will organise protests across the country," he warned.

The controversy began during a debate on the functioning of the Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, when Suman linked Rana Sanga to Babur’s invasion of India.

Addressing the BJP’s repeated remarks on the ancestry of Indian Muslims, Suman had said, "BJP leaders often claim that Muslims have the DNA of Babur. But who invited Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga who brought him to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. By that logic, if Muslims are Babur’s descendants, you are also the descendants of Rana Sanga -- a traitor."

His comments have sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Rajput communities, who view Rana Sanga as a symbol of valour and patriotism.

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP legislator Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Rana Sanga, also demanded strict action against the Samajwadi Party MP who claimed that the Rajput ruler was behind inviting Babur to India, which led to the establishment of Mughal rule in the country.