Puja Khedkar's IAS training put on hold amid fake certificate row

New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday put Puja Khedkar's IAS training on hold amid a fake certificate probe and directed her to return to the academy in Mussoorie at the earliest. Khedkar has also been relieved from the District Training Programme of the Maharashtra government.



"LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action...," the letter from Nitin Gadre, additional chief secretary (P) read. Puja Khedkar has been in the eye of the storm for alleged misuse of power and manipulating disability and OBC quotas. Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.

Reports indicate she also submitted a mental illness certificate. In April 2022, she was asked to report to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for verification of her disability certificate but did not comply, citing a Covid-19 infection. Khedkar is said to have recurrently failed to appear for mandatory medical tests to confirm her disability, despite having qualified for IAS in the 'Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)' category.