Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for inclusion of Mohali in Smart city project

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged Union Housing and Development Minister Hardeep Puri to include SAS Nagar (Mohali) in the Smart City project for its inclusive development.

The Chief Minister, who called on Puri here, underscored the need to develop Mohali as Smart City. He apprised the Union Minister that Mohali is part of tri-city comprising Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula due to which this city holds immense significance.

Mann said most of the departments of the state government have their head offices in this city due to which it is imperative to give further fillip to its growth and it is the need of hour to include this city in the Smart City Project for further holistic and planned growth.

Mohali and its adjoining municipal committees like Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, and Kurali have witnessed immense growth with the international airport and the presence of educational institutes, townships and industries.

Mann said the area needs special funding to support planned growth and infrastructure development.

Flagging another issue, the Chief Minister requested the restoration of the same ratio of funds under AMRUT 2.0 as was earlier in AMRUT 1.

He said under AMRUT 1.0. the Centre and the state share was 50:50 for towns in one lakh to 10 lakh population category whereas under AMRUT 2.0, the Centre and the state share has been revised to 33:67 for the towns under the same population category, adding for million-plus cities like Ludhiana and Amritsar, the ratio was 33:67 (the Centre and the state share) and under AMRUT 2.0, it is 75:25.

Mann said as these towns are rapidly expanding they need continuous infrastructure development for which the old share ratio must be restored.