Punjab Police bust illegal arms module linked to Pakistan; two held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have busted a cross-border illegal arms module linked to Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of two operatives and recovered six sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (22), and Surjit Singh (35). The latter has a criminal history with several cases, including those registered under the NDPS Act, against him.

The recovered weapons include two 9MM Glock pistols and four .30 bore pistols, along with two cartridges.

DGP Yadav said the accused were involved in illegal arms trafficking and supplying weapons to gangsters under directions of their foreign-based handlers. Further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following inputs about the movement of illegal weapons, police teams apprehended suspect Gurpreet and recovered three .30 bore pistols and one Glock along with two cartridges from his possession.

Sustained interrogation revealed that the accused was in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through various social media platforms and was receiving consignments of illegal arms through drones to supply these weapons to gangsters, further, he said.

He said, based on disclosures of Gurpreet, police teams have also apprehended his associate Surjit Singh and recovered one Glock and one .30 bore from his possession.

Investigation has revealed that Surjit Singh was actively involved in transporting and delivering illegal arms at different locations as part of the same network, he said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on January 13 under Sections 25 (1-A) and 25 (6,7 and 8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Islamabad in Amritsar.



