Putin To Host Private Dinner For PM Modi At Moscow Dacha

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a private dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his dacha on the outskirts of Moscow on Monday.



Modi will arrive at Vnukovo-II International Airport in Moscow at around 5:30 PM, where he will be honored with a guard of honor. He will then proceed to his hotel, where Russian artists will perform Garba to welcome him before attending the private dinner with Putin later in the evening.



The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Russia on July 8 and 9 for the 22nd India-Russia bilateral summit at the invitation of the Russian President. Over these two days, Modi and Putin will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including defense, investment, energy cooperation, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

On Tuesday, Modi will interact with over 100 Indian-origin students from the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Moscow. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin and visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition venue in Moscow.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His last visit was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in Vladivostok. The 21st India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit was held in New Delhi in December 2021, during which President Putin visited India.

