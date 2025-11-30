Rahul, Kharge huddle on Karnataka riddle

New Delhi: Amid the friction within the Karnataka Congress over the leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge held a high-level meeting in Delhi on Saturday to address the escalating crisis and break the deadlock. The discussions, held at Kharge’s Delhi residence, focused on the future political structure in the state, possible changes in government, and adjustments within the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). A final decision is expected within the next two days.

In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge reviewed multiple options and assessed the political implications of any potential restructuring. Sources familiar with the discussions said the talks were "detailed and wide-ranging," covering governance issues, party leadership matters, and the internal equations that have shaped the Karnataka Congress since its 2023 Assembly victory.

The meeting is expected to be followed by another round of discussions tomorrow, with the possibility of Sonia Gandhi joining.

The Delhi meeting came just hours after Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held a breakfast interaction in Bengaluru, an effort seen as an attempt to ease tensions following renewed demands from Shivakumar’s supporters for a leadership transition.