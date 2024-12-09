Rail link to Similipal to be enhanced

Mayurbhanj: The laying of foundation stones for three rail lines in Mayurbhanj district by Presi-dent Droupadi Murmu will enhance connectivity to the Smilipal forest reserve, besides offering other benefits such as giving a boost to the local economy and development of backward are-as, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Murmu laid the foundation stones for the three rail lines -- Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh -- at Bangiriposi in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

Vaishnaw, who attended the ceremony at Bangiriposi, said Similipal was declared a biosphere reserve by the UNESCO World Network and it is considered among the world’s top 50 most sought-after places.

“According to Time Magazine, if you have to visit 50 best places in the world, Similipal is one of those. These three upcoming rail lines will provide easy connectivity for tourists to this place, along with many other cultural and heritage centres,” he said.

“Besides, these new lines will enhance business opportunities and boost the local economy. Not only that, the entire Mayurbhanj district as well the northern parts of Odisha will be covered by these projects,” the minister added.

According to railway officials, with the construction of the three railway lines over the mineral-rich areas of Odisha, the scope for freight movement will be created and this will boost the nearby industrial areas. Vaishnaw said the government is going to make an investment of Rs 73,000 crore, out of which projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have already been sanctioned.

He said that the new lines will also escalate the growth and development of the backward areas of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of Odisha and East Singhbum district of Jharkhand.