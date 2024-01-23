Rajasthan CM inspects arrangements for PM Modi, French President’s visit

Live
Just In
Highlights
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday inspected the arrangements in wake of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday inspected the arrangements in wake of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Jaipur on January 25.
The Chief Minister also visited the route from the airport to the walled city from where PM Modi is likely to hold a roadshow with France President from Sanganeri Gate to Jantar Mantar. He also visited Jantar Mantar, Amer Mahal and gave necessary directions to the officials.
The officials are making all the arrangements in the city regarding maintain law and order and traffic management in view of the VIP movement.
