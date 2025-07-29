Rajasthan CM meets PM Modi, discusses state's development

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the development of the state and future projects.

The Chief Minister shared the information about the meeting on the social media platform X. "Met the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and held a meaningful discussion on the development of Rajasthan. On behalf of the people of the state, I extended heartfelt gratitude for his visionary leadership and unwavering support. Over the past 11 years, under the esteemed leadership of the Prime Minister, India has scaled new heights and emerged as a leading force on the global stage. Guided by his vision, Rajasthan has, over the last one and a half years, made significant progress by steadily overcoming developmental challenges."

He said that the double-engine government is consistently working to make Rajasthan a model state -- "one where every farmer, youth, woman, and underprivileged citizen is empowered, receives justice, and leads a life of dignity and opportunity".

CM sharma said the Prime Minister has assured continued and increased support for Rajasthan’s development in the times ahead. "We are truly grateful to him on behalf of every citizen of the state," he wrote.

A day earlier, on Monday, CM Sharma held meetings with several Union Ministers in Delhi to review ongoing Central schemes and seek support for upcoming projects in Rajasthan. He met Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development; Manohar Lal, the Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Affairs; and C.R. Paatil, the Union Jal Shakti Minister, at the Krishi Bhawan. The Chief Minister held an in-depth discussion with Minister Chouhan on issues such as rural development, agriculture, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

He expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for releasing Rs 4,384 crore to Rajasthan under the MGNREGA scheme in the current financial year. CM Sharma also requested Central assistance for the Deployment of Agricultural Supervisors at the Gram Panchayat level, promotion of improved groundnut varieties and strengthening the castor oil industry in Rajasthan. He also highlighted successful state initiatives like “Per Drop - More Crop”, diggi construction and field fencing in areas like Bassi and Jaipur.

On the housing front, the Chief Minister underlined Rajasthan’s strong performance under PMAY-Gramin. Chouhan appreciated the state’s efforts and assured that: "Once the verification of survey data is completed, approvals for additional houses will be granted." He also informed that "Under PM-Janman Yojana, a total of 7.46 lakh houses will be constructed in Rajasthan."

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh, ICAR DG Dr M.L. Jat, and senior officials from the Centre and Rajasthan.

Later, CM Sharma met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss Renewable energy, urban development and housing projects in Rajasthan. The Chief Minister requested Central assistance for strengthening interstate transmission systems, expanding renewable energy infrastructure, and fast-tracking Jaipur Metro Phase-2 and e-bus services in cities.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil at his official residence. He briefed the Minister on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, which aim to improve irrigation and drinking water access in the state.

Highlighting the positive impact of this year’s monsoon, CM Sharma stated that most of the state’s reservoirs are already full. He also emphasised that "Initiatives like Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi and Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan will contribute significantly to improving the groundwater levels in the state."