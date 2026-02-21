Rajasthan final electoral roll 2026 published; voter count crosses 5.15 crore

With 5.15 crore voters now on record, the final electoral roll of Rajasthan was published on Saturday following the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 across 199 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The final voter list that was published on Saturday put the total number of registered voters at 5,15,19,929, including 2,69,57,881 men, 2,45,61,486 women and 562 third-gender voters.

Compared to the draft publication, the final roll shows a net increase of 10,48,605 voters, reflecting a growth of 2.08 per cent, with Jaipur, Phalodi, Bharatpur, Sirohi and Bundi recording the highest rise in voter numbers.

The gender ratio improved from 909 to 911, indicating better female voter registration across the state, particularly in Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran.

The number of young voters in the 18–19 age group also increased by 4,35,061, showing a growth of 0.82 per cent, with Jaipur, Barmer, Bharatpur, Phalodi and Bundi witnessing the highest addition of new young voters.

On the occasion of the final publication, District Election Officers held meetings with representatives of all recognised political parties and provided them free soft and hard copies of the 2026 electoral rolls.

Voters were informed that they can verify their names and EPIC details online through the official websites of the Election Department and the Election Commission of India, and that the process of inclusion, deletion and correction of entries in the electoral roll remains continuous through Forms 6, 7 and 8 via the Voters Portal or by contacting Booth Level Officers.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that the large-scale revision exercise was carried out with the active participation of 41 District Election Officers, 199 Electoral Registration Officers, 1,651 Assistant EROs, more than 61,000 Booth Level Officers, over 1.08 lakh Booth Level Agents, volunteers and all major political parties, along with extensive public awareness through print, electronic and digital media.

Regular coordination meetings were held with political parties to ensure transparency and accuracy, and the final electoral roll for the vacant Assembly constituency will be published on March 12 this year.