Ranchi: Final preparations underway for Ravan Dahan at Morabadi ground amid rain disruption

Ranchi: Final preparations are underway for the grand Ravan Dahan event, the main highlight of Dussehra celebrations in Ranchi. Despite intermittent rain disrupting the arrangements, enthusiasm remains high as giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath have already been installed at the historic Morabadi Ground.

For the past 76 years, the Punjabi Hindu community in Ranchi has upheld the tradition of organising Ravan Dahan, a symbolic re-enactment of the triumph of good over evil. Since the formation of Jharkhand, the event has grown in scale and significance, often held in the presence of the Chief Minister.

This year, the excitement is palpable, with preparations aiming to make the celebration more grand and vibrant than in previous years. A towering 70-foot effigy of Ravana, along with massive figures of Kumbhakarna and Meghnath, are being readied for the spectacular burning ceremony.

The event will also feature colourful fireworks, specially arranged by expert teams arriving from Mumbai and Kolkata. According to organisers, the fireworks display will be one of the major attractions this year. A large crowd is expected to attend the festivities, drawn by both tradition and the promise of dazzling entertainment.

The estimated cost of organising the event stands at around Rs 20 lakh. Cultural performances will also be a highlight, featuring local artists from Jharkhand and renowned performers from Uttar Pradesh.

Rajesh Mehra, General Secretary of the Punjabi Hindu Community, told IANS, “Preparations are in full swing. Stage and seating arrangements are being finalised. A team from Uttar Pradesh will perform, and our chief guest will be Chief Minister Hemant Soren.”

The tradition of Ravan Dahan, symbolising the victory of good over evil, originates from the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana. In the story, Lord Rama defeats the demon king Ravana, who had abducted his wife, Sita.

Across India, Dussehra is celebrated in diverse ways. In North India, particularly in cities like Delhi and Varanasi, Ravan Dahan draws massive public gatherings. In West Bengal, Dussehra marks the end of Durga Puja, culminating in the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol. In Maharashtra and Karnataka, the festival, known as Dasara, is celebrated with grand processions and cultural displays.