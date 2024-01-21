Ranganathaswamy temple gift for Ayodhya mandir

Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Saturday day was presented with a gift by the priests to be taken to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On behalf of the presiding priests at the ancient temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister was given a present in a basket. Meanwhile, Modi on Saturday listened to verses from 'Kambaramayanam', the 12th-century epic written by Tamil poet Kambar.

The Prime Minister who arrived in Tiruchirappalli was seen in Veshti and angavastram during his visit to the famed temple, where he offered prayers. The PM also took blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises after feeding it.

Modi then listened to a scholar who recited verses from the 'Kambaramayanam'. The 'Kambaramayanam' is one of the very old versions of Ramayan. It is said that the poet Kambar had first publicly presented his Ramayana at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and won the hearts of the people. Even today, there is a platform/Mantapa in the temple called 'Kamba Ramayana Mantapam' to commemorate that occasion. PM sat in that very place where Kamba first sang the Tamil Ramayana, reinforcing the deep connection between Tamil Nadu and Sri Ram.