Rapid growth creating more job opportunities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said more opportunities for employment and self-employment were being created in a rapidly growing India that is taking huge strides in the infrastructure and allied sectors.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, Modi also said that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed.

The PM distributed electronically 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments and said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become an identity of his government. He said several states where the BJP and its allies were in power have been organising employment drives. "India is witnessing change. In a rapidly growing India, opportunities for employment and self-employment are being created continuously. When the country witnesses massive growth, innumerable opportunities of self-employment are generated. India is witnessing this today," Modi said.

Modi said extensive development of infrastructure over the past eight years has created lakhs of opportunities in the self-employment sector. "You are aware that whenever a new road is constructed, it also lays down that path for self-employment in its vicinity. New markets spring up, a range of shops are opened. The new road also makes it easier for farmers to take their produce to the markets," the prime minister said.

"Similarly, any place is connected with new railway lines, the markets in the region prosper, tourism also expands with new means of transportation. Opportunities for employment are present in such expansion," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the recruits, Modi asked them to resolve to serve people and said the mantra in the administrative system should be that the citizen is always right like it is noted in business that the consumer is always right. That is why employment in the government sector is called "government service" and not jobs, he said.