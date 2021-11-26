Resident doctors of 3 Delhi hospitals to go on strike from Saturday

New Delhi: The resident doctors association of the national capital's top three hospitals on Friday announced to go on strike from Saturday against the repeated delay in conducting the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

The hospitals include Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital.

The doctors have announced the withdrawal of OPD services from November 27 in protest.

"Why should doctors suffer due to politically motivated policy updates by lawmakers? We demand urgent NEET PG counselling and recruitment! Otherwise, Government should prepare for NATIONWIDE INDEFINITE STRIKE by doctors across the country! Most State RDAs have confirmed participation," Dr Suvrankar Datta, General Secretary, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) tweeted.

"The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022," the official notice said.

"We hereby urge upon the union government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis, said the notice further.

A decision on the EWS quota criteria is pending in the apex court and the Solicitor General has assured SC that the NEET PG counselling would not be conducted till then. The RDAs are protesting against the decision of delaying the counselling NEET Exams.