RG Kar tragedy: Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI’s accountability in ensuring justice for victim

Kolkata: After a long silence, Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday gave a reaction on the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospitaland insisted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be held accountable for ensuring justice for the victim.

“It is crucial to hold the CBI accountable and ensure that no perpetrators are spared, with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity,” Abhishek Banerjee said in a message posted on his official X handle on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trinamool Lok Sabha MP explained that he had made this observation on the CBI’s accountability keeping in mind its past record.

“The CBI's record speaks for itself: Over the last ten years, they have not completed a single investigation they have undertaken. JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED,” Abhishek Banerjee’s statement read.

In his message, Abhishek Banerjee also emphasised that “since day one I have supported the doctors in their concerns regarding safety and security, and I have always maintained that most of their concerns, barring a few, are valid, sensible and justified.”

According to him, as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the submission of the state government in the apex court on Tuesday, most of the measures for improving safety and security of the doctors are in progress.

He added that these safety measures include the installation of CCTV cameras and infrastructural developments in medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal, that are expected to be completed within 14 days.

“Additionally, the government has honoured their demands for transferring certain top officials in the Health Department and Kolkata Police, as confirmed by HCM the day before in her media address,” his statement added.

Finally, Abhishek Banerjee has given a call to the protesting junior doctors to return to duty as a gesture of goodwill by calling off their cease-work protest.