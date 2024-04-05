RJSP Candidate Faces Case For Threatening Manipur CM During Election Debate

A case has been filed against a candidate from the Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party (RJSP) for allegedly breaching the model code of conduct (MCC) during a heated live debate. Moirangthem Totomshana, aged 50, stands accused of making derogatory statements and issuing threats against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The controversial remarks were made during a live debate organized on April 2 in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Totomshana's statements prompted swift action from the District Election Officer (DEO) of Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana Devi. She instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Imphal West to initiate legal proceedings against Totomshana.

Following the DEO's directive, a case was registered against Totomshana. Additionally, the SP of Imphal West was tasked with submitting a detailed report on the matter by April 5.

Expressing concern over the inflammatory nature of Totomshana's remarks, the DEO of Imphal West emphasized the potential for creating discord among political factions. Such actions, she asserted, could undermine the Election Commission of India's efforts to ensure a peaceful election.

Subsequent to the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), the officer-in-charge of the Imphal police station issued a notice to Totomshana. He was summoned to appear before the authorities on April 5 to provide clarification on the allegations.

Manipur, having witnessed ethnic violence in the recent past, is bracing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state is scheduled to vote in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Against this backdrop, the incident involving Totomshana has garnered significant attention and raised concerns regarding the conduct of the electoral process in Manipur.

The controversy surrounding Moirangthem Totomshana's remarks underscores the sensitivity of political discourse in the run-up to elections. The swift response from electoral authorities reflects a commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring fair and peaceful elections in Manipur.