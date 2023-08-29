Robust Medical And Aesthetic Preparations Unveiled For G20 Summit In Delhi

In anticipation of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, authorities have declared the deployment of 50 ambulances, each staffed with medical personnel, strategically positioned at hotels, airports, and the primary G20 Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. This initiative aims to ensure prompt and effective medical aid in the event of unforeseen medical emergencies, as confirmed by official sources on Monday.

This comprehensive medical arrangement also extends to hospitals like RML (Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital) and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), which will remain on standby to address any potential contingencies. Alongside these medical facilities, a visible presence of 50 ambulances will be maintained near hotels, the airport, and the G20 Summit venue itself. This holistic medical setup underscores the paramount importance placed on prioritizing the health and well-being of delegates and attendees.

Furthermore, a dedicated team of medical professionals will be available around-the-clock to cater to any medical needs that may arise during the G20 Summit. The preparation and execution of these medical measures will be overseen by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, further highlighting the emphasis on ensuring the safety and medical readiness of all participants.

In addition to these medical preparations, Delhi is also preparing to host the G20 Summit with an array of natural beauty. Around 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn designated roads and venues across the city, enhancing the visual appeal for the summit. Major locations including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Teen Murti Marg will be graced with potted plants, creating an inviting and attractive environment.

This beautification project stemmed from a preparatory meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena. Multiple departments and agencies, including the forest department, Delhi Parks and Garden Society, PWD (Public Works Department), DDA (Delhi Development Authority), and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), collaborated to procure and arrange these potted plants along various routes. The LG has been actively supervising and inspecting the progress to ensure the city is adorned with vibrant blooms throughout the G20 Summit, creating an appealing atmosphere for attendees and visitors.

The G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in Delhi, is being hosted by India as it holds the G20 Presidency since December 1 of the previous year. Evolving from a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, the G20 has become a pivotal platform for international economic cooperation, involving Heads of State or Government. Representing a significant portion of the global economy and population, the G20 continues to facilitate discussions on critical global economic and financial matters.