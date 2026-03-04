Rs 4.65 cr relief for Malkangiri clash victims

Malkangiri: The Odisha government has sanctioned over Rs 4.65 crore as compensation for violence-affected families in Malkangiri district, an official said on Tuesday. He said Rs 20 lakh of the total compensation will be provided to the next of kin of a woman who was killed in the clash between tribals and Bengali settlers in the district in December last year.

“The District Collector of Malkangiri has received over Rs 4.65 crore as financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, which will be disbursed among the people who have lost their houses and properties in the clash in Malkangiri in December last year,” the official said. A 51-year-old woman belonging to the Koya community was killed, and nearly 200 houses and shops were torched in the clash between the tribal people and those settled in MV-26, a Bengali settlement under the Dandakaranya project.

“The total amount includes Rs 20 lakh as ex gratia for the next of kin of late Lake Podiami of Rakhelguda village under Mariwada gram panchayat of Malkangiri district,” an official letter to the District Collector said. According to the State government’s assessment, Rs 3.34 crore will be provided for the damage of household accessories, domestic animals, and vehicles and Rs 1.10 crore for damage of shops, houses and other buildings, the official said.

Over 1,000 Bengali settlers fled the area after the clash,forcing the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services for 24 hours on December 8, 2025. The clash stemmed from long-standing disputes between local tribals and Bengali settlers over land.

Meanwhile, Malkangiri Bengali Samaj, representing the Bengali settlers, has raised funds and distributed Rs 1.1 crore among the violence-affected people, another official said. It has also provided Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of the tribal woman, who was allegedly killed by one of the Bengali settlers. The accused is now in jail. Malkangiri Bengali Samaj president Gaurang Karmakar, while addressing a function where the financial assistance was disbursed on Sunday, said, “We have decided to live in harmony, and Rs 1.1 crore was disbursed among the affected people. The Bengali society also donated Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased tribal woman.” Karmakar said the money was collected from the residents of 213 villages and some charitable organisations in Malkangiri district.