RSS leader booked for making school children enact Babri Masjid demolition

Karnataka: The Karnataka police have registered an FIR against authorities of a school that made its students enact the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid on stage as part of a cultural event. The videos that surfaced from the school's function showed school children racing towards a supposed 'Babri Masjid' and shouting slogans 'Jai Shri Ram.' The school was Shri Rama Vidya Kendra and was found to be run by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader. The police have booked members of the school's governing body as of now.

What was the video about?

The case surfaced from Shri Rama Vidya Kendra in Dakshina Kannada's Bantwal area. On Sunday, the school made students participating in a play bring down a huge poster of the Babri Masjid in what was seen as an enactment of the demolition of the mosque on December 6, 1992.

Videos of the 'play' have gone viral on social media. More than a hundred students were seen rushing towards the poster and bringing it down while an announcer raises slogans like 'Bolo Shri Rama Chandra ki', 'Bolo Bharat Mata Ki' and 'Bolo Bajranga Bali ki'. To this, students respond saying 'jai' as they bring down the poster.





Kids recreate 'Babri Masjid Demolition' in a school run by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, a #RSS Karyakarta in Mangaluru.



This is how communal RSS sows seeds of hatred in young minds.#BJPburningIndiapic.twitter.com/gJgN7SiyZ0 — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) December 16, 2019





Union minister Sadananda Gowda, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi were in attendance at the function.

Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Vasanth Madhav, Narayan Somayyaji, and Chinnappa Kotiyan from the school have been booked for commuting a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings and uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of a person. The case has been registered by Bantwal town police.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Aboobacker Siddique, a PFI activist and resident of the same area where the school is located in.