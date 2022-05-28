Ruchi Soya announces bumper dividend of 250% for FY 2022

New Delhi: Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, a diversified FMCG and FMHG focused company with well recognized brands, announces its first dividend after posting a strong and sustainable performance in its maiden post listing fiscal 2022. Once beleaguered and now steered under the new management led by Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, Ruchi Soya has now bounced back to its glory and started delivering the returns to its shareholders.



The announcement of bumper dividend at Rs 5/- share (on face value of Rs. 2/-) is considered to be the highest amongst its peers. In past, the company paid highest dividend of 25% in the year 2008.

FMCG & FMHG player demonstrated impressive revenue growth of 48.22% in FY 2022, which jumped to Rs. 24284.38crore as compared to Rs. 16382.97 crore in previous year 2021. In segmental revenue performance, although the company generated major revenues from Oil business, its newly started business-like biscuits, breakfast cereals and nutraceuticals have also shown quantum jump of 209% as the revenues improved to Rs 1979.48 crore as against Rs. 640.51 crore in previous FY 2021. The strong growth in revenues of new businesses shows the market acceptance of its new productsand also indicates the company's firm and steady march towards becoming one of the top FMCG & FMHG player.

The company, in its board meeting held on May 18,2022, has already announced the acquisition of entire food business of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL).