Ruchi Tea launches ad to promote voting awareness

Bhubaneswar: Ruchi Foodline, a well-known spice brand in Odisha, has launched a TV advertisement for its Ruchi Tea product. The advertisement aims to raise awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming general elections. The ad emphasises that the voters should make informed decisions and not be swayed by external influences. With its tagline, ‘’Aama Vote-Aama Ruchi’’, Ruchi encourages voters to take charge of their decisions.

Available in four varieties - Utkal Dust, Utkarsh Premium, Ilaichi and Utkarsh Leaf - Ruchi has quickly gained popularity among consumers for its taste and quality. Managing Director Sarat Kumar Sahu expressed the company’s commitment to provide new tastes and choices to its customers. He highlighted Ruchi’s focus on quality, purity and healthiness, which has made it a trusted brand in Odisha.

Director Arbind Sahu said Ruchi imports the best tea from East India, ensuring high-quality products for its customers. The company’s extensive expertise and experience of 48 years have enabled it to offer over 300 products to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The advertisement appeals to all segments of society, including youth, to exercise their right to vote wisely.

The press conference, held in Bhubaneswar, was attended by Sangita Sahu, Salina Sahu and Rashmi Sahu. Ruchi’s Marketing Head, Debabrat Patnaik, highlighted the rapid popularity of Ruchi Tea and its market demand. The event was conducted by Sales Department Head Dillip Kumar Sahu, Public Relations Manager Shubhendu Kumar Bhuyan, Nyaybrat Raut, White Canvas Head Ullash Chandra Behura and Chintu Mishra.