Rural Tourism Development Strategy unveiled in UP

Lucknow: In an effort to enhance rural tourism around key tourist destinations in the state, the Yogi government has unveiled a comprehensive ‘Rural Tourism Development Strategy.’ This initiative will focus on the development of tourism infrastructure, including the introduction of homestays, in 93 villages during its first phase, aiming to provide visitors with an authentic experience of rural life while boosting local economies.

In parallel, the state is developing a detailed framework to enhance the training of tour guides and operators across major tourist circuits, including rural and forest tourism. As part of this effort, there is a strong emphasis on revitalizing the Manyavar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management, located in Lucknow.

In line with Yogi’s vision, UP has identified 12 mega tourism circuits as part of its Tourism Policy 2022. These circuits include the Ramayana Circuit, Sufi-Kabir Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Jain Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Shakti-Peeth Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Wildlife-Eco Tourism Circuit, Freedom Struggle Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Crafts Circuit. Efforts are underway to tap into the vast potential of rural tourism within these circuits. 19 villages in the Ayodhya division have been earmarked for the promotion of rural tourism.