SC commences special Lok Adalat

New Delhi: In a first, the first seven benches of the Supreme Court commenced a special Lok Adalat at 2 pm on Monday for an amicable resolution of disputes, with media cameras being allowed inside courtrooms.

The week-long special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, began with the aim to "facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases", in matters that have "elements of settlement".

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said the first seven benches of the apex court will hear cases in the special Lok Adalat at 2 pm.

