- BRS scared of PPA probe: CM Revanth
- SCR reviews safety of train operations
- 1 dead, 7 hurt in New York shoot-out
- AP was given what is due, asserts Lavu
- Top in demand jobs and how to excel in them
- SC commences special Lok Adalat
- Kondababu makes a comeback in Kakinada
- Today is International Friendship Day: Celebrating the bonds that unite us
- India's digital economy poised to make up 1/5th of GDP by 2026: RBI
- Salman Rushdie endorses Kamala Harris for US Presidency
New Delhi: In a first, the first seven benches of the Supreme Court commenced a special Lok Adalat at 2 pm on Monday for an amicable resolution of disputes, with media cameras being allowed inside courtrooms.
The week-long special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, began with the aim to "facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases", in matters that have "elements of settlement".
Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said the first seven benches of the apex court will hear cases in the special Lok Adalat at 2 pm.
