SC reserves verdict on Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas including the one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The top court is examining the pleas that claimed that the poll panel does not have powers under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Rules made under it to carry out the SIR on such a larger form. The SIR in Bihar was conducted in the first phase.